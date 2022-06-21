Previous
Summer solstice sunrise by rjb71
Summer solstice sunrise

It wasn't my intention to get up for the solstice sunrise but I woke early so had a little walk to the nearby fields. I even saw a deer but it was to far away to photograph. Off to work now guess I will be tired later!
Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Pam Knowler ace
Glorious sunrise!
June 21st, 2022  
