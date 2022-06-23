Previous
Boats on Rutland Water by rjb71
Photo 1862

Boats on Rutland Water

One from a few nights ago before the sunset for a change
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely cloud reflections.
June 23rd, 2022  
