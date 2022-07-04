Previous
Still Turning heads at 109! by rjb71
Photo 1869

Still Turning heads at 109!

It was the Rolls Royce enthusiasts meeting yesterday at Burghley House near Stamford. This Rolls Royce is 109 years old and still going strong!
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

