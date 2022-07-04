Sign up
Photo 1869
Still Turning heads at 109!
It was the Rolls Royce enthusiasts meeting yesterday at Burghley House near Stamford. This Rolls Royce is 109 years old and still going strong!
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
3rd July 2022 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
