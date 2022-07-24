Sign up
Photo 1882
Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15
Mig 15 taking off at Duxford yesterday. First time I've seen this fly it didn't disappoint!
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
