Photo 1888
Bales at Sunset
Another one from the other evening. Can't beat a field full of bales and a setting sun.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2922
photos
259
followers
105
following
517% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
2nd August 2022 8:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
