Weekend Warbird by rjb71
Weekend Warbird

I've lost track of the times I've photographed the Lancaster this year. This was taken at the Harborough at War event in Leicestershire today.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Phil Sandford ace
Great shot. At first glance was about to exclaim that we were at Kirkby also. Then I read your narrative and also saw it’s not a Lanc.
August 6th, 2022  
