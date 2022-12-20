Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1924
On a Winters Day
Taken at the weekend as I walked back to the car. It might look like snow, but it's actually a build-up of ice from successive days of below freezing conditions. I like how the morning sun is just kissing the trees and church up on the hill.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2960
photos
236
followers
100
following
527% complete
View this month »
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Neat winter capture...looks so cold
December 20th, 2022
Richard Brown
ace
@seattlite
thanks it was around -3c so quite chilly!
December 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close