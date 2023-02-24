Previous
Fridays Tree by rjb71
Photo 1963

Fridays Tree

I often photograph this tree on my Friday evening walk so it's become Fridays Tree complete with the moon ,Jupiter and Venus
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
