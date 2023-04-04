Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1981
Expect the Unexpected
I was merrily change my lens and looked up to see these two relaxing in the reservoir. Given the air temp was around 9 degrees C I'd rather them than me!
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3023
photos
236
followers
97
following
542% complete
View this month »
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kitty Hawke
ace
Good grief.....that has sent a shiver..................
April 4th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Brave souls!
April 4th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Brrr madness!
April 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
ahh well , I hope they enjoyed
April 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close