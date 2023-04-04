Previous
Expect the Unexpected by rjb71
Photo 1981

Expect the Unexpected

I was merrily change my lens and looked up to see these two relaxing in the reservoir. Given the air temp was around 9 degrees C I'd rather them than me!
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Richard Brown

Kitty Hawke ace
Good grief.....that has sent a shiver..................
April 4th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Brave souls!
April 4th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Brrr madness!
April 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
ahh well , I hope they enjoyed
April 4th, 2023  
