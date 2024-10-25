Previous
Viaduct Sunset by rjb71
Photo 2145

Viaduct Sunset

As the clocks go back on Sunday and my commute home will now be in darkness until February I thought I'd best get a sunset shot from the Viaduct while I still have chance!
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
587% complete

Nigel Rogers ace
What a stunning picture - excellent FAV
October 25th, 2024  
