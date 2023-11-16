Previous
Road to Autumn by rjb71
Photo 2093

Road to Autumn

The carpark at Barnsdale Rutland Water is shut in the week allowing the falling leaves to carpet the road. I may have chucked a few in the air for good measure.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
November 16th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous fall capture
November 16th, 2023  
