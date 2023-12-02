Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2101
Hoar Frost
Freezing fog overnight had left the trees covered in ice this morning. This is one of many shots that I took.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
6
8
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3148
photos
212
followers
90
following
575% complete
View this month »
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jesika
Trees, bushes, grasses all look magical when covered in hoar frost and demand to be photographed.
December 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Frost is like jewelry on trees and grass. A beautiful image!
December 2nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous frosty image
December 2nd, 2023
Taffy
ace
Love the mood you've created!
December 2nd, 2023
George
ace
It’s even frosty ‘down south’ here in Eastbourne.
December 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wow - what a great capture on those trees
December 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close