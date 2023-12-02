Previous
Hoar Frost by rjb71
Hoar Frost

Freezing fog overnight had left the trees covered in ice this morning. This is one of many shots that I took.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Jesika
Trees, bushes, grasses all look magical when covered in hoar frost and demand to be photographed.
December 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Frost is like jewelry on trees and grass. A beautiful image!
December 2nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous frosty image
December 2nd, 2023  
Taffy ace
Love the mood you've created!
December 2nd, 2023  
George ace
It’s even frosty ‘down south’ here in Eastbourne.
December 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wow - what a great capture on those trees
December 2nd, 2023  
