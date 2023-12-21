Sign up
Previous
Photo 2111
Nacreous clouds
Only the second time in the 8 years that I've witnessed these rare clouds and the first time I've managed to photograph them. Taken over All Saints Church in Oakham this evening.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
3
3
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3158
photos
210
followers
90
following
578% complete
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2017 onwards
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely. Facebook is full of pictures of these clouds this evening - we managed to miss them 🤣
December 21st, 2023
Richard Brown
ace
@carole_sandford
@carole_sandford thanks. just been on my Instagram and ever other shot seems to be a photograph of them. Was lucky here as the sky was quite cloudy by just cleared after sunset
December 21st, 2023
Graeme Stevens
superb, an easy fav
December 21st, 2023
