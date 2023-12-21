Previous
Nacreous clouds by rjb71
Nacreous clouds

Only the second time in the 8 years that I've witnessed these rare clouds and the first time I've managed to photograph them. Taken over All Saints Church in Oakham this evening.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely. Facebook is full of pictures of these clouds this evening - we managed to miss them 🤣
December 21st, 2023  
Richard Brown ace
@carole_sandford thanks. just been on my Instagram and ever other shot seems to be a photograph of them. Was lucky here as the sky was quite cloudy by just cleared after sunset
December 21st, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
superb, an easy fav
December 21st, 2023  
