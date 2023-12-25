Previous
Happy Christmas 365! by rjb71
Happy Christmas 365!

Happy Christmas to everyone on 365! This Robin was taken earlier this month when we had some snow. Its a balmy 11 degrees C today so no chance of any Christmas snow. Thanks to all who take the time to comment on my photos..
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard ace
Merry Christmas-Wonderful
December 25th, 2023  
