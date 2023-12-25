Sign up
Previous
Photo 2114
Happy Christmas 365!
Happy Christmas to everyone on 365! This Robin was taken earlier this month when we had some snow. Its a balmy 11 degrees C today so no chance of any Christmas snow. Thanks to all who take the time to comment on my photos..
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
1
0
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard
ace
Merry Christmas-Wonderful
December 25th, 2023
