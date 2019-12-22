On the first day of winter

It's the Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere today, the first day of winter :)



I'd have liked to have spent the day outdoors on a nice walk or something, but I worked today so I just took a snap of my winter dining table this evening as I didn't have any other photos.



I've not bothered with a yule tree or any other decorations this year (I just can't be bothered) so the winter table plus the wreath I made last weekend (which went on the front door this morning) is all of my Yule decorations. Oh and two 'frosty' snowflakes I have, made out of twigs, which I'll put on the mantelpiece now that's it's officially winter.



