Previous
Next
On the first day of winter by roachling
Photo 2913

On the first day of winter

It's the Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere today, the first day of winter :)

I'd have liked to have spent the day outdoors on a nice walk or something, but I worked today so I just took a snap of my winter dining table this evening as I didn't have any other photos.

I've not bothered with a yule tree or any other decorations this year (I just can't be bothered) so the winter table plus the wreath I made last weekend (which went on the front door this morning) is all of my Yule decorations. Oh and two 'frosty' snowflakes I have, made out of twigs, which I'll put on the mantelpiece now that's it's officially winter.

22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise