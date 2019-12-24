Previous
Embsay Crag by roachling
Photo 2915

Embsay Crag

Walked up Embsay Crag, a small hill in the Yorkshire Dales. It was a bit wet and windy but still good to be outdoors.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Louise

