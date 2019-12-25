Sign up
Photo 2916
12 Days Wild : Day 1
The Wildlife Trust have launched a mini wild challenge to get outdoors or do something to help nature for the 12 Days of Christmas.
I didn't really have time for this today as we travelled home from the in laws house and were then expected elsewhere in the evening but we did manage half an hour on the rocks just as darkness fell.
This is straight out of the phone camera, a low light shot of rocks in low cloud.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District.
