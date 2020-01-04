Sign up
Photo 2926
Updating
I had a minor computer malfunction a few days ago... took the opportunity of repairs to add some extra hard drives and give the insides a clean :)
Didn't leave the house all day so this was my best opportunity for a photo.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
2927
photos
105
followers
41
following
801% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A5010
Taken
4th January 2020 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
