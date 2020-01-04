Previous
Updating by roachling
Photo 2926

Updating

I had a minor computer malfunction a few days ago... took the opportunity of repairs to add some extra hard drives and give the insides a clean :)

Didn't leave the house all day so this was my best opportunity for a photo.

4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Louise

