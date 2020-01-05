Previous
Bedtime reading by roachling
Photo 2927

Bedtime reading

Another day at home, nothing photo worthy so I took a snap of tonight's bedtime reading in the absence of anything else.

I've failed on 12 Days Wild this weekend too, skipping days 11 and 12. I'm just not inspired or motivated by anything at the moment!
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
801% complete

