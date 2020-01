Sunshine!

After days and days of grey and gloomy weather. I wasn't able to get outdoors, but I did enjoy catching the sunset and then a beautiful moon rise on my way to do a supermarket shop (I'd not shopped for a couple of weeks, the fridge was empty, the cupboards bare!).



Edited to add, I just looked at my calendar view and Thursday and Friday are basically the same this week and last!! It wasn't intentional.