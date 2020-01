Carsington Water

I did a birthday party here this morning for a group of 8 year old boys. A rather chilly and very windy day! Took a photo of the water whilst doing a check of the party site (for litter etc.). Usually, we have parties in the outdoor classroom, which has trees, but due to the wind gusts (risk of branches falling) we couldn't use the woods so had to do the party in the meadow instead.