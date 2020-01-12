Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2934
At the bookshop
Popped over to the book shop for tea and cake and a browse, just to get out of the house really. It was quite nice as I bumped into a couple I often think about but haven't seen for several years, so we sat together and had a little catch up.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
2935
photos
105
followers
41
following
804% complete
View this month »
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A5010
Taken
12th January 2020 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
trees
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close