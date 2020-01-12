Previous
At the bookshop by roachling
Photo 2934

At the bookshop

Popped over to the book shop for tea and cake and a browse, just to get out of the house really. It was quite nice as I bumped into a couple I often think about but haven't seen for several years, so we sat together and had a little catch up.
12th January 2020

Louise

