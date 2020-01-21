Post interview cake stop

I had a job interview this morning and afterwards decided to call at a farm shop on the way home for some cake.



I applied for another job with the Wildlife Trust a couple of weeks ago after someone left at the end of last year but then it turned out they had three jobs available, not one, and one of them was Forest School Officer (that's the job I had for 7 months last year) as they've been given an extra lump of funding, enough to employ just one FSO until the end of August!



Although I'd applied for only one job, the interview covered all three posts as I was able to be considered for all of them.



I'm not good at interviews. I'm not much of a talker at any time and in interviews, I find my mind goes blank and I struggle to answer questions, then everyone I should have said comes to mind as I drive away afterwards!



Today's interview wasn't horrendous. It could have gone better, it could have been worse. No feeling as to weather I'll get a job or not but I should hear on Thursday so fingers crossed.