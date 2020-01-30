Previous
On my way home by roachling
On my way home

A long, busy day working with 60 year 3 children who have been learning about the stone age in school and came to us for some 'cave' painting, shelter building and fire lighting.

I didn't get chance to take a photo all day. It was grey and dull until I was driving home and the sun broke through the cloud.
30th January 2020

Louise

@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Beautiful!
January 31st, 2020  
