Photo 2950
On my way home
A long, busy day working with 60 year 3 children who have been learning about the stone age in school and came to us for some 'cave' painting, shelter building and fire lighting.
I didn't get chance to take a photo all day. It was grey and dull until I was driving home and the sun broke through the cloud.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
Tags
tree
,
sunlight
,
winter
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Beautiful!
January 31st, 2020
