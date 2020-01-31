Previous
Next
The books I read in January by roachling
Photo 2951

The books I read in January

I didn't like Counting Stars at all, that one will be heading to a charity shop. Also Huckleberry Finn wasn't as good a read as I'd expected it to be - ok, but not a book I'm likely to read again. The others were good though.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
What a pile, good on you, in such a busy time for you!
I'm reading Oak, Ash and Thorn (one that I came across via you) and The Night Spinner by Abi Elpinstone (second book of three). Both good!
January 31st, 2020  
Louise ace
@overalvandaan Thanks! I'm trying to get ahead as my new contract doesn't begin until March, though I still have bits of casual work booked in... this year looks to be a very busy one so I've set myself a lower target of just 52 books for 2020! I'm hoping to get way over half way before August so this is a reasonable start.

Glad you're enjoying those two books, I've still not read any more by Abi Eplhinstone (so many to choose from and so many books waiting already on the shelves so I'm trying not to buy books for a while!).
January 31st, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
'Just 52 books'?! What was your original target then? I'm glad though that I've picked up reading again, I find it so relaxing in the evening.
January 31st, 2020  
Louise ace
@overalvandaan I usually aim for 75 or 100! I set it at 100 last year but then got my forest school job and had a really busy year, so only managed 76! I'll be very surprised if I get near 70 this year!
January 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise