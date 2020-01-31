Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2951
The books I read in January
I didn't like Counting Stars at all, that one will be heading to a charity shop. Also Huckleberry Finn wasn't as good a read as I'd expected it to be - ok, but not a book I'm likely to read again. The others were good though.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
2951
photos
105
followers
41
following
808% complete
View this month »
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
31st January 2020 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
What a pile, good on you, in such a busy time for you!
I'm reading Oak, Ash and Thorn (one that I came across via you) and The Night Spinner by Abi Elpinstone (second book of three). Both good!
January 31st, 2020
Louise
ace
@overalvandaan
Thanks! I'm trying to get ahead as my new contract doesn't begin until March, though I still have bits of casual work booked in... this year looks to be a very busy one so I've set myself a lower target of just 52 books for 2020! I'm hoping to get way over half way before August so this is a reasonable start.
Glad you're enjoying those two books, I've still not read any more by Abi Eplhinstone (so many to choose from and so many books waiting already on the shelves so I'm trying not to buy books for a while!).
January 31st, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
'Just 52 books'?! What was your original target then? I'm glad though that I've picked up reading again, I find it so relaxing in the evening.
January 31st, 2020
Louise
ace
@overalvandaan
I usually aim for 75 or 100! I set it at 100 last year but then got my forest school job and had a really busy year, so only managed 76! I'll be very surprised if I get near 70 this year!
January 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I'm reading Oak, Ash and Thorn (one that I came across via you) and The Night Spinner by Abi Elpinstone (second book of three). Both good!
Glad you're enjoying those two books, I've still not read any more by Abi Eplhinstone (so many to choose from and so many books waiting already on the shelves so I'm trying not to buy books for a while!).