Daily al fresco cuppa

With Dave still working full time and me not quite fully able at the moment, I'm struggling a bit with 30 Days Wild this week! Today I had lots of things to do... my sister volunteered to help with laying a new patio, since Dave and I can't manage it between us at the moment.



She's been helping remove the old one too and I've just been trying to get out and help with what I can - lifting, bending and kneeling are all difficult at the moment! - but we're hoping to get a new patio down by the end of the weekend.



I'm getting outside just preparing where I can but my activities are not entirely nature focused (though the patio redevelopment will improve it for nature!) though I'm noticing all the insects as I work of course and appreciating all the wild (overgrown, weedy) bits that I love.

