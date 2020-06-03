Previous
Daily al fresco cuppa
Photo 3075

Daily al fresco cuppa

With Dave still working full time and me not quite fully able at the moment, I'm struggling a bit with 30 Days Wild this week! Today I had lots of things to do... my sister volunteered to help with laying a new patio, since Dave and I can't manage it between us at the moment.

She's been helping remove the old one too and I've just been trying to get out and help with what I can - lifting, bending and kneeling are all difficult at the moment! - but we're hoping to get a new patio down by the end of the weekend.

I'm getting outside just preparing where I can but my activities are not entirely nature focused (though the patio redevelopment will improve it for nature!) though I'm noticing all the insects as I work of course and appreciating all the wild (overgrown, weedy) bits that I love.
3rd June 2020

Louise

Photo Details

JackieR ace
You are too hard on yourself!! Chill and enjoy being helped by your bumps aunt!! Wonderful buttercups to enhance placement of bug mug!
June 3rd, 2020  
