Elder flowers are on their way

Day 4 of 30 Days Wild ... another day in the garden ... I spent about 6 hours working out there (feeling it now, but it was good to be active and satisfying to achieve so much!). Dave and my sister were able to join me for the last half of the time I was outdoors to do all the heavier lifting and digging that I couldn't manage.



Lots of insect spotting and birdsong, noticed the elder flowers are on their way. Made huge progress on patio improvement too!



Tomorrow is going to be another busy day but hopefully, after that the bulk of the current phase of work will be done and I'll have more time to check in with all the 30 Days Wild shots here and I might even make it beyond the garden after the weekend, haha!

