Photo 3078
Ever changing
Enjoyed the changeable weather today, but not so much the strong winds! I spent a while just watching the sky with the clouds and light changing so quickly.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A5010
Taken
6th June 2020 6:02pm
sky
clouds
30dayswild2020
