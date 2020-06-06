Previous
Ever changing by roachling
Photo 3078

Ever changing

Enjoyed the changeable weather today, but not so much the strong winds! I spent a while just watching the sky with the clouds and light changing so quickly.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Louise

Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District.
