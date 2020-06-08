Previous
Centipede by roachling
Centipede

More work in the garden! Making the most of this time at home... we've started work on a 'habitat wall' (pretty much one giant bug hotel!) using the rather large collection of old random stone/bricks/rocks we have. My sister is helping to build it soon and this afternoon Dave and I levelled the ground and got a foundation in using some of the old patio slabs. I always find loads of these centipedes in this corner of the garden, I've forgotten what type they are exactly, I need to look it up again!
Louise

@roachling
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Is he called Harry ;-)
June 8th, 2020  
