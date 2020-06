Feeding the chickens

Father's Day so visited ma and pa's garden. I spent some time with the chickens and also ate the first ripe strawberry from their garden.



The evening was spent using spare patio slabs to create an extra mini patio spot by the wall which we'll look for a bench for. I spent a while tinkering with the new wall after some plant and pot shopping this morning. It's looking great - I will share photos soon.