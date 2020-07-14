Previous
Garden work continues by roachling
Photo 3116

Garden work continues

Dave's dad brought the caravan to the area for a few days, keen to do a pre-baby visit (not seen them since Christmas) and help with the garden. Here they are, relaying the path.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Louise

