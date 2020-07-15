Previous
Turf by roachling
Photo 3117

Turf

Plan A was to leave the garden as it was and just sow grass seed on one side and start a meadow (first by sowing yellow rattle to suppress grass) which would take a couple of years to establish.

Once we'd rotovated and got it down to soil, it really wasn't long before I was thinking scratch that plan and just get some turf!

Today was turf delivery day. We were also expecting a tonne of topsoil which we needed to add to the lawn for improvement and levelling before the turf could be laid. We had the turn and were all set, but the topsoil didn't arrive as planned, so the turf had to wait.
Louise

@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
Kathy A ace
Your garden is going to look fabulous!
July 27th, 2020  
Louise ace
@kjarn Thank you. Almost got that second blog post done so you'll be able to see it properly soon :)
July 27th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Looking forward to it
July 27th, 2020  
