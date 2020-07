Laying turf

The topsoil arrived late this afternoon - a day late but not too late for the turf luckily.



Not wanting to be left out, I shovelled and barrowed it around to the garden (with help from Dave filling wheelbarrow) and his dad and step mum spread and levelled the soil. Dave and his dad them laid the turf which has, of course, transformed the garden again in a couple of hours!



I accidentally discovered the 'portrait' button on my phone camera and quite liked the effect it gave to this photo.