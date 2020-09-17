Sign up
Photo 3181
Garden mini meadow
It's grown so well since July. Not a lot flowering now but I'm hoping it'll be amazing next year now it seems to have established itself.
It'll need the annual cut soon, we'll have to find time for that around the demanding, non-sleeping baby, haha!
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District.
flowers
garden
meadow
