Photo 3184
Lunch
Spotted a wasp eating a meal on top of the fire bowl today... leaving a trail of parts. I think it was a bee, maybe a hoverfly.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
365
COOLPIX P1000
21st September 2020 3:35pm
nature
,
outdoors
,
insect
,
garden
,
wasp
