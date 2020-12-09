Sign up
Photo 3263
A walk this afternoon
With my sister again, she's been furloughed again for the last 6 weeks or so and we both need the exercise! Covered almost 6 miles today, with Jasper too.
9th December 2020
9th Dec 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
3268
photos
86
followers
37
following
