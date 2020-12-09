A walk this afternoon

Previous
With my sister again, she's been furloughed again for the last 6 weeks or so and we both need the exercise! Covered almost 6 miles today, with Jasper too.
9th December 2020 9th Dec 20

Louise

@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
