Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Photo 3282
363 - 28.12.20
Jasper was able to touch snow for the first time this morning (he saw it for the first time a few weeks ago). A light dusting overnight which largely melted through the day but it was cold on the hills this afternoon.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
1
0
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
3286
photos
85
followers
37
following
899% complete
View this month »
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th December 2020 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
ice
,
winter
,
outdoors
,
frost
,
peak district
Lynda McG
ace
Brrŕrrr, lovely - we only got a very thin layer which disappeared soon!
December 29th, 2020
