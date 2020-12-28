Previous
363 - 28.12.20
363 - 28.12.20

Jasper was able to touch snow for the first time this morning (he saw it for the first time a few weeks ago). A light dusting overnight which largely melted through the day but it was cold on the hills this afternoon.
Louise

@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
Lynda McG ace
Brrŕrrr, lovely - we only got a very thin layer which disappeared soon!
December 29th, 2020  
