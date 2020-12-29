Previous
Snow on snow by roachling
Photo 3283

Snow on snow

Surprise heavy snow this morning but started melting mid morning before freezing in the afternoon... wonder what the rest of the week will bring and it I might manage to actually get out for a walk in it...
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Louise

JackieR ace
What a fabulous shot of your garden
December 29th, 2020  
