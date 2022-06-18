Previous
Sunset by roachling
Photo 3816

Sunset

I worked all today delivering family nature play activities but spent some time in the garden with Jasper this evening and caught the lovely sunset too.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 1 year old. Now in my 12th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
