Skiing in the Woods! by roachling
Skiing in the Woods!

Home Ed group's choice of activity today, the decided to use some paracord that we had available to fashion skis!

May 2023
23rd May 2023

Louise

JackieR ace
Brilliant ingenuity
April 27th, 2024  
