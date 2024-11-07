Previous
Into the woods... by roachling
Photo 4635

Into the woods...

Back at Forest School at Lyme Park in Cheshire. We missed the last couple of sessions so it was nice to return.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2024 is my 13th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
