A very busy working day by roachling
Photo 4171

A very busy working day

200 children, working in 4 groups on rotation, in the hot sunshine. Took some respite on our short lunch break to sit in this shady spot as we're out in the sun all day other than this moment!

June 2023
Louise

@roachling
