Tree on a Rock

I've made a spur of the moment decision today to return to 365! I haven't missed the site, if I'm honest, but do miss being able to scroll back through the months and see a month in photos.



I stopped posting here at the end of 2022 but kept my 365 project going. I think 2024 is year 13 for me! I'll be catching up for this year and adding in last year as I go, a few at time, filling in all the gaps here from when I wasn't posting.