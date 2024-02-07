Sign up
Photo 4074
Afternoon walk
I took a bit of time off work this afternoon and took myself on a walk. Alone! A little ove 6 miles walked, it was warm, no windy - I picked a perfect day for it!
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
0
0
Louise
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 2 year old. 2022 was my 11th year here! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so...
4077
photos
53
followers
18
following
1116% complete
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
4077
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
OnePlus 9
Taken
7th February 2024 3:02pm
Tags
walk
,
peak district
