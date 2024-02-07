Previous
Afternoon walk by roachling
Photo 4074

Afternoon walk

I took a bit of time off work this afternoon and took myself on a walk. Alone! A little ove 6 miles walked, it was warm, no windy - I picked a perfect day for it!
7th February 2024

Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 2 year old. 2022 was my 11th year here! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so...
