A walk over Hen Cloud by roachling
A walk over Hen Cloud

I'm now able to do walks like I used to pre-motherhood! Or at least shorter, easier sections out of longer walks I used to do! His little legs are getting strong :)

I'm also now caught up here with January and February for both this year and last!
