Photo 4320
Team gathering
I worked an extra day this week for a team walk and (bird spotting and insect hunting at a nature reserve) then a bit of willow fencing in our outdoor classroom at HQ. Not a bad way to return to work after a week off!
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 2 year old. 2022 was my 11th year here! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so...
