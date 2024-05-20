Previous
Team gathering by roachling
Team gathering

I worked an extra day this week for a team walk and (bird spotting and insect hunting at a nature reserve) then a bit of willow fencing in our outdoor classroom at HQ. Not a bad way to return to work after a week off!
Louise

