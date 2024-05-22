Sign up
Photo 4322
A very wet day
Such a poor day to have a school out all day on a minibeast and plants themed school programme, visiting one of our reserves. I did my best, haha!
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 2 year old. 2022 was my 11th year here! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so...
