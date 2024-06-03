Previous
Still riding! by roachling
Photo 4334

Still riding!

He's getting good, we'll need to upgrade to pedals soon now he's really mastered the balancing
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 2 year old. 2022 was my 11th year here! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so...
