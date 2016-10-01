Previous
Rescued Bull Snake (?) by rob257
Photo 875

Rescued Bull Snake (?)

Last year in Colorado. Hopelessly tangled in landscaping net. Glad I had my Swiss Army Knife with mini-scissors!
1st October 2016 1st Oct 16

Rob Crosby

@rob257
Rank amateur: spend as much time as possible in my kayak when in Maine but the gators in Florida make me nervous so I...
267% complete

