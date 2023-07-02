Sign up
Photo 983
Turkey Family
Regular visitors to our back yard.
Been away for TOO long, and a new computer is giving me fits. Hopefully this worked and I can move on to an exciting LOON story!
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
1
Rob Crosby
@rob257
Rank amateur: spend as much time as possible in my kayak when in Maine but the gators in Florida make me nervous so I...
984
photos
27
followers
61
following
